Donald Trump has been slammed by critics on social media after reports emerged that he is planning to add his face to new US passports.

It's the latest incident of Trump adding either his name or his likeness onto objects and US institutions, after adding his face to U.S. National Parks passes and inserting his name into the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

As the Bulwark reports, the State Department is reportedly finalizing a "radical redesign" of the passport.

The White House also posted about the planned passports, adding the caption: "Patriot passport unlocked."

According to reports, the new passports will feature a picture of Trump from his second inaugural portrait. It is believed that the new design will begin to be issued this summer.

A State Department official was quoted by CNN as saying that the passport featuring Trump’s face “will be the default passport out of the Washington Passport Agency when available” for people renewing their passports in person. “Online options or other locations will maintain existing passport design,” they added.

It’s safe to say the news has gone down incredibly badly among Trump critics on social media.

Commentator Mehdi Hasan wrote: “Every day, every fricking day, it’s something new with this narcissistic wannabe dictator.”

Mary L Trump, Trump’s niece and outspoken critic, wrote: “I've never been so relieved to have already renewed my passport.”









"Boy I’d be mad as hell if I had to carry around a Trump passport for 10 years lmao," wrote another.

Aaron Rupar wrote: "the United States is becoming East North Korea."

"That'll bring down gas prices," another joked.

Mike Levin wrote: "You've got to be kidding me... His signature in gold. Superimposed over the Declaration of Independence, a document literally written to get away from this exact behavior.

"This is not patriotism.

"It is vanity."



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