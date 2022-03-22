Getting a drunken tattoo on holiday is one way to remember your trip, and one mum certainly hasn't forgotten hers and is now trying to track down the man whose name she spontaneously had tattooed on her bum during a girls trip abroad.

Back in 2012, Kaylie Williams, 32, was holidaying with four friends on the party island of Magaluf when she decided to get a new inking and ended up bumping into a stag party where a man from the group randomly offered to pay for her to get his name on her bum.

"I was on holiday in Magaluf and am a bit of party animal and I was just having a fun time with my friends," Williams, a support worker from Hereford, explained.

"On one night out, we saw a group of lads from Cardiff. They were all dressed as babies getting a tattoo. It was one of the groups stag weekend. They had diapers on and everything.

"I was walking passed and I was drunk. Out of the blue, something popped into my head and I thought 'I will have a tattoo,' quite a lot of people do when they are in places like Magaluf."

After chatting to one of the guys in the group, he told her "why don't you have my name tattooed on you, I will pay for it."

"At first I thought he was joking. So I did and he paid for it. It must have been about €30. It was so random," she added.

And so Williams awoke the next morning to find the name "Daniel Forde" tattooed on her left bum cheek - the person who paid the €30 for the inking.

"The next morning, I realised he was staying at the same hotel as me but he was leaving that day. That was the last I ever saw of him.

"It was not a holiday romance type of thing. The tattoo was simply a 'yes, let's go for it."

Daniel Forde returned home to Cardiff the day after, and Williams has never seen him since and is keen to get back in touch with him.





The drunken tattoo Williams got on her girls trip in Magaluf of "Daniel Forde" the guy who paid €30 for her inking SWNS

While many may regret a drunken tattoo, Williams feels different and has no plans to get rid of the name.

"I don't regret my tattoo at all. I will never get rid of it either. It is a nice little reminder of our girls trip away. My partner at the time just used to laugh it off.

Now, after a decade with the name still etched on her, Williams has taken her search to find Daniel Forde to social media.

"10 years on, I am thinking I should try and find him, it is his name on my bum after all," she said.

"We have a Daniel Forde, but I do not know if it is a Daniel Forde or the Daniel Forde. I am waiting for him to open the message.

"It will be good to to get back in contact with him just to see if he remembers."

So, what do you say to someone who you haven't seen in a decade whose name you have tattooed on your bum?

Williams hasn't quite figured out what she will say yet if he is found...

"If I do manage to find him, I have no idea what I will say to him. Maybe I will offer him his money back for paying for the tattoo. Who knows."

SWNS reporting by Bradley Stokes



