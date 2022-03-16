Duolingo offers to fix people's mistranslated tattoos for free

In honour of World Tattoo Day (on 21 March), language-learning app Duolingo is offering to cover up mistranslated tattoos for free.

Users will be able to tag Duolingo on social media using #TattooDuoOver with their best 'worst' tattoos to fix, for a chance to win a trip to Paris and get a tattoo makeover.

Famous misspellings of tattoos include Ariana Grande's Japanese '7 Rings' tattoo - which actually mistranslated to 'small charcoal grill'.

What's more, anyone who sends in a photo will get a free Duolingo Plus trial to avoid future ink mistakes.

