A woman ended up cancelling her date after her boyfriend informed her that his dog thinks she is "ugly."

The 25-year-old detailed the bizarre turn of events in a post to Reddit's popular "Am I the A**hole?" forum and said she had been dating her 31-year-old boyfriend Michael who is "really funny (a bit too sarcastic though)" for four months.

As a fan of her cooking, Michael invited her over to make him dinner and also to meet his dog for the first time, as the woman noted for context she had "only saw him in pictures/videos."

Once she arrived, "all went well," until she met his dog when they sat down to chat as she noticed his dog "started moving in a funny way."

"Michael was laughing while looking at me, I felt confused I asked him what the dog was doing and Michael said that the dog was telling him about me," she wrote.

"I was like 'ummm okay?' and then he flat-out said that the dog thought I was 'ugly'. This shocked me completely."

"I looked at Michael and asked if he was serious. He started explaining that his dog is 'like that' with 'some' people and that I shouldn't get offended over an 'animal's behaviour.'.

"I felt horrible because I, as a person always struggled with self-esteem and am no stranger to the word 'ugly' my issue wasn't with the dog but with what Michael said. It's like he was indirectly giving HIS opinion about my looks and using his dog as an excuse."

This quickly led the date plans to unravel as the pair had an argument causing the woman to go home early.

"Michael called several times then when I picked up he was lashing out the entire time saying that I overreacted and that I cannot blame him and punish him for something his dog did."

"He advised me to get rid of the 'toxic' sensitivity I have and deal with whatever insecurity I have as soon as possible because what happen will set the tone for our relationship and eventually our marriage later."

She noted how her response caused another argument, and when to a family member for advice.

"My sister said I messed things up with my stupidity and that I should've laughed it off but for some reason I wasn't able to," she said before asking the forum if she had overreacted.

The AITA forum ultimately decided that the woman was not the a**hole in this situation and said it was the boyfriend for using his dog to insult her and urged her to break up with him.

One person wrote: "So, wait a minute. He's continuing to blame his dog for insulting you and is sticking to his story that his dog (not him) thinks you're ugly?

"This guy is...just...yikes. I, personally, wouldn't marry someone who communicates by "translating" his dog's mean-spirited thoughts. That's a whole different level of passive aggressiveness. Wow."

"Really!! This guy is either certifiably insane or he’s lying out his ass. A dog doesn’t tell you someone is ugly. A dog repeats learned behaviors you’ve essentially trained them to do," another person said.

Someone else added: "Umm he thinks the dog is talking to him. Is it much of a loss? My cat just told me he sounds crazy."

"NTA. 4 months relationship, first time in his house, "his dog" called you ugly, and he yells at you about your "future marriage", RUN, RUN RUN, like the wind," a fourth person commented.

