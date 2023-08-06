Women have been using the Barbie movie to test their relationships

The Barbie movie has been everywhere on social media since its release, and the live-action is even affecting relationships with women dumping their boyfriends based on how they react to the film.

Among the different discussions about Barbie, its feminist messaging is a popular topic as women have shared how the film has been a litmus test for their boyfriends or someone they're dating to see if they understand and agree with the message.

“It’s like the new question on a first date or your dating profile: ‘What are your thoughts on the Barbie movie?’” Nicole Hoefler said in a TikTok as she outlined the "Barbie Test" which her boyfriend passed.

“Because if a guy really doesn’t want to see it or he’s not open to talking about it or, what’s even worse yet, if he’s seen it and he thinks it’s not a good movie or he doesn’t get the point, I think it’s kind of a no-go."

While another TikTok from Rose (@swagaliciousvr0) has 4.3m views where she also echoes a similar message.

"I genuinely think taking your bf to barbie should be your relationship test to declare if he's a good long potential partner," and also to "give you a crystal clear image of what his character is," the on-screen text read.





@swagaliciousvr0 “ive always thought the world would be ran better if women were the ones in charge” - my bf #fyp #foryou #foryoupage #barbie #barbiemovie

Theresa Arzate from Dallas, Texas took to Twitter and explained how her boyfriend's reaction to her crying at the film was a factor that caused her to break up with him.





"You’re just a guy and you’ll never understand how difficult it is to be a woman in a man’s world," she wrote.

“Thank you, ‘Barbie’ for empowering me, for giving me the confidence, for making me realize I deserve better," Shirly (@shirly2916) said in a TikTok.





In contrast, others have taken to the platform to happily share their boyfriend passing the 'Barbie test' with flying colours.

"Everyone's talking about how they're boyfriends didn't get the Barbie movie, but I can't relate," @lunarluv3r said as her boyfriend bought the tickets for himself, his twin sister and his girlfriend to go see the film.





When discussing the movie afterwards, the TikToker said she later talked about the movie for hours about "being a woman and the patriarchy," and her boyfriend had "nothing bad to say about it."

In a different video, @joellalaurito_ noted how her boyfriend apologised to her in the middle of the film when seeing how Barbie was being treated as "...he didn't realise how cruel the world was to women," prompting the comments section to tell the TikToker to "keep him."





@joellalaurito_ my boyfriend passed the barbie vibe check 😌

Elsewhere on Reddit, a 23-year-old woman took to Reddit's "Am I the A**hole?" forum to ask whether she was in the wrong for breaking up with her 24-year-old boyfriend over the Barbie movie.

She detailed how she was "really excited" to see the film as a Greta Gerwig (director) fan while her boyfriend likes Ryan Gosling but didn't really know much about it.

"I on the other hand was aware of its feminist themes and was secretly hoping my bf would get the message, however he appeared to get "more and more uncomfortable/upset" as the film went on and when it ended with the pair in disagreement.

"He didn’t talk to me until we got in the car. He then told me that he was really offended by the movie and said that it was the kind of thing I should have watched with my girlfriends and not him," she wrote.

Though the woman noted how they have had disputes previously - "...we have been having problems with his weird comments about women, the LGBTQ community, and other stuff," though according to her, the boyfriend would "deem it 'b*** s****'".

While the breakup may have been "a long time coming," she believes the argument over the Barbie movie was " the straw that broke the camel’s back.

"I was tired of having to always deal with his attitude and disrespect and was also maybe on this girl-power high so I told him it was over."

For context, the woman shared the "complicated part" where her now-ex who is in between jobs had been living with her for the past six months but she "couldn't take it anymore,"

“I stayed at my friend’s house while he packed up his stuff. He said he understood and that he ‘didn’t want to live with me another second anyways,’” she wrote.

But since then, the woman learned from her ex's brother that "he's MIA" with his pals "blowing up [her] phone" and when she looked at his iPhone location she claims it says he is "two states away".

"I can’t believe this is all because of the freaking Barbie movie," she added in conclusion.

In the comments section, Redditors appeared to be supportive towards

One person said: "He’s MIA by choice. You got his location so his phone is working. He’s just refusing to answer.

"I doubt he had nowhere to go. Sounds as if a lot of people are texting you."

"Sorry he lacked the Kenergy to step up when he needed to," another person said: "I know it hurts right now, but you absolutely did the right thing."

Someone else added: "This is like the third post about the Barbie movie breaking up a couple.

"He sounds like he was an awful person. It’s a movie ffs. If he was so deeply offended by a movie with feminist themes then that’s his problem, and it shouldn’t be yours."

"NTA. You didn't break up with him over the Barbie movie. You broke him because you (rightfully) realized you're never going to be able to get him to rethink his homophobic and toxic masculinity ways," a fourth person commented.

