A man says he's mastered the art of the hustle and revealed how he is becoming a millionaire - by secretly working six work-from-home jobs. And no, we're not talking about Nigel Farage.

In a post published to the subreddit thread True Off My Chest, the man anonymously wrote that he works in IT and is known in his field.

But when the pandemic began, he was working for a client and took on a second job because he was a contractor, as it's not the most stable line of work at times.

However, he has been taking on more work to grow his bank account this year. "I have been taking on more jobs, and I am currently working six full-time jobs now. Working from home has enabled this. I could not have done this if I had to go to the office. I am based in Europe, and this year I will be doing around 700K USD," he wrote.

"I am investing all that money in dividend stocks. I am right now getting around 2K USD per month doing nothing, with that amount to grow itself due to dividend increases (only invest in Dividend Kings and Aristocrats, who have increased dividends for 25+ years)."

He added that his clients are unaware of the situation, but he wouldn't be surprised if they have suspicions. "In their eyes, I am probably a developer a bit slow, but not terrible (I am good at my craft, and I work during meetings). They probably do not take me as a social person since I do not collaborate too much in meetings," he added.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Ultimately, he further said that he's not sure about the ethics of having this many jobs with different companies, but it has changed his life. He also claimed that in a couple of years, he would be able to retire and become a millionaire before he is 40-years-old.'

Although people were concerned about him potentially wearing himself out working so hard, they also expressed support for his diligence and wondered how they too could get jobs.

"Every time someone beats the system and finds a way to get what they deserve without making another person miserable, I'm a happy person. Keep going, man," someone wrote.

"Six jobs? Damn. Some tips for me, please? I'm struggling to land even a single job," another added.

On the other hand, some people think that the man might be exaggerating how he's making his money.

"Yup. This person is a contractor, which isn't the same as doing six full-time jobs. I think the 700K number is an exaggeration as well (because he's not doing full-time work). That said, I do know people in their early thirties earning that much from regular full-time IC jobs (counting stock appreciation). Two jobs might be doable, but six jobs is complete and utter bulls***," a third wrote.

Someone else who claimed to be an engineer also thinks that the "logistics" of working six jobs wouldn't make this possible.

"As an actual engineer, I call BS on this for several reasons—first, just the general logistics of working six jobs. Most companies work in an Agile environment, and dev teams point work on difficultly. The burn-down charts would expose you after a couple of sprints (2wk~month). Second, if you're using company equipment, it's monitored. So you'd be tracked on times of inactivity or more. Then you'd have all the meetings. And of course, they'd conflict. As a contractor, you wouldn't last long missing meetings as a remote worker. That doesn't even include the actual time it takes to get stuff done. But this would be obvious for someone "relatively known" in their field. Enjoy your free internet points."

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

