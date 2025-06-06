A 200-year-old condom decorated with erotic art is now a museum piece

An almost 200-year-old condom decorated with erotic art (yes, you read correctly) is now on display at the Netherlands’ national museum.

Combining art with Amsterdam’s infamous Red Light District, the sheath is part of a “Safe Sex?" exhibition at The Rijksmuseum, all about sex work in the 19th century.

Kelly Schenk/Rijksmuseum via AP

The condom, decorated with an erotic image of a nun and three clergymen, is thought to have been made from sheep’s appendix in around the 1830s and may have been a souvenir from a brothel, as the museum noted how it “depicts both the playful and the serious side of sexual health," as per Associated Press.

Additionally, the prophylactic has the words "This is my choice" written across it in French in a nod to “The Judgment of Paris" painting by Pierre-Auguste Renoir, an artwork which portrays Trojan prince Paris judging a beauty contest between three goddesses.

The exhibition opened on Tuesday (June 3), and the condom will be on display until the end of November.

