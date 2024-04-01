Conjoined twins Abby and Brittany Hensel hit back at hate after wedding revelation

Conjoined twins Abby and Brittany Hensel have seemingly hit back at haters following their wedding revelation.

In public records obtained by TODAY, it was revealed that Abbey Hensel and army veteran Josh Bowling have been married since 2021. Their Facebook photo seemingly features the twins and her husband at the ceremony.

The Hensels have since turned to their TikTok page with two clips appearing to clap back at the response online.

"The internet is extra LOUD today. We have always been around," one caption read under a clip that features historic models depicting two-headed figures.





@abbyandbrittanyhensel The internet is extra LOUD today. We have always been around ❤️#abbyandbrittanyhensel #happy #love #lovestory #marriage





In a separate video with a photo from the wedding, a voiceover said: "This is for all you haters out there.

"If you don’t like what I do but watch everything I’m doing — you’re still a fan."









While the twins, who rose to fame on TLC's Abby & Brittany, did not elaborate on the "hate" they were receiving, doting fans flooded the clips with positive messages.

"I would SO LOVE to see more of your lives! I remember being so incredibly blown away by your show," one person wrote, while another added: "As long as y'all are happy nothing else matters."

A third penned: "I feel like I grew up with you guys! I’m 34 and watched you years ago and was obsessed! Much love, I’m glad to see you both so happy."

Meanwhile, one TikToker added: "Congratulations. I remember watching your very first video when I was like 12, I always wondered how you both were through the years I've finally found you both!"

