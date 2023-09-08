These are the activities that men find the most uncomfortable

Men have been surveyed on what makes them uncomfortable and the results are surprising.

While doing things like crying in front of friends may seem normal to lots of women, and some men too, a large number of men are not fans.

According to YouGov, 49 per cent said they wouldn't much like being naked in a men's changing room, for instance, while 48 per cent felt discomfort crying in front of male friends.

45 per cent found that saying "I love you" to a male relative was uncomfortable and 44 per cent chose going to a gay bar. Putting sunscreen on a male friend's back caused 42 per cent to feel uncomfortable while the same proportion weren't chill about sharing a bed with a male friend.

Finally, 31 per cent of men said they felt uncomfortable wearing pink.

Meanwhile, the data does not show clear generational trends overall, but it does in some areas.

Older men are more likely to be more uncomfortable with the idea of wearing pink, for instance, with 42 per cent saying so, and the prospect of sharing a bed with a male friend makes 52 per cent uncomfortable.

Meanwhile, young men are more uncomfortable crying in front of male friends (58 per cent) than their elders (46-47 per cent).

The youngest generation are the most uncomfortable getting naked in front of other men with 74 per cent against the prospect, compared to 53 per cent of 25-49 year olds and 39-40 year olds.

So that's men for you!

