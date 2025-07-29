ChatGPT owner warns that what you tell AI could have serious legal implications

The owner of ChatGPT has revealed that what people have asked the AI chatbot can be used as evidence in court.

Artificial intelligence has become pretty integrated into our online lives, whether it be people using Grok on X/Twitter to verify information, or asking ChatGPT questions about all manner of things, including personal problems.

But, during a recent podcast appearance on This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von, the CEO of OpenAI (ChatGPT’s owner company) Sam Altman made the apparently unknown revelation that they are unable to block law enforcement from using ChatGPT chats as evidence.

“So, if you go talk to ChatGPT about your most sensitive stuff and then there’s like a lawsuit or whatever, like we could be required to produce that. And I think that’s very screwed up,” Altman explained in response to a question around the legalities of AI.

OpenAI is required to keep records of all conversations, including deleted ones.

The news has left many people flabbergasted.

“Oh good they will know how many rare diseases I thought I had on a weekly basis,” someone joked.

Another mocked: “Snitching on yourself to your anime waifu chatbot who’s got you convinced you’re the messiah.”

Someone else said: “Yeah do what you wanna do with my ex situationship lore bro.”

“Me deleting all my midnight oversharing convos with ChatGPT like it’s a crime scene,” joked someone else.

One person wrote: “What it feels like not to use Chat GPT and have it not used against me in court.”

