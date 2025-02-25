Rain ruined your holiday? This airline will refund you with first-of-its-kind scheme

Rain on your holiday? It’s the kind of thing we've all dreaded – the forecast predicting thunderstorms just as you're about to head to the beach, or a downpour that wipes out your outdoor activities.

But now, thanks to an airline's new "rain protection" scheme, travellers can finally relax a little easier when it comes to unpredictable weather.

A collaboration between JetBlue Vacations and WeatherPromise promises to refund customers booking holiday packages if the weather doesn't match up to their expectations.

WeatherPromise's unique system tracks real-time weather conditions through satellite imagery, radar, and other tools. By analysing millions of data points for each trip – considering your destination, the typical climate, and historical weather patterns – the service determines if your vacation weather qualifies for a refund with no forms or hassle.

Of course, this isn't just about the occasional drizzle, the weather has to meet a certain threshold to be eligible.

"Travel should be exciting, not stressful, and our partnership with WeatherPromise is another way we’re making that a reality," said Jamie Perry, president of JetBlue Travel Products.

"When customers book through JetBlue Vacations, they’re choosing a travel brand they trust to support them every step of the way," Perry continued. "We know how important vacations are, and by offering coverage against weather disruptions, we’re ensuring our customers can focus on enjoying their trips with confidence and peace of mind."

