Study reveals the generation most dedicated to getting a holiday snap

From workplace attitudes to texting styles and fashion, it's a given that different generations have their own spin on things. Now, research has lifted the lid on how different age groups capture holiday moments and the way the nation uses their phones while away.

Taking inspiration from celebrity holiday snappers, including Dua Lipa who recently shared a glimpse into her Cornwall staycation, Three UK discovered that younger generations are more dedicated to cause with an average of 5.17 minutes perfecting their holiday shots.

This is significantly longer than Baby Boomers who are the quickest snappers with 1.86 minutes – and it shows, you only need to take a quick swipe through a relative's Facebook for blurred evidence.

And whilst most people take two to five photos to get the perfect picture, a quarter of Gen Z (26 percent) take over 10 shots to get one photo, with 8 per cent taking over 30. One in three (36 per cent) of over 60’s capture the moment in just one snap, arguably as they remember using classic film cameras which offer a limited 24-36 photos.



A smile is still the go-to holiday pose, however nearly a third of Gen Zers are bringing back the much-loved peace sign.

The research also highlighted that ‘views’ tops the list for being the most photographed and is also what most people want to see on social. But be sure to avoid the following captions, voted by Brits as the top 10 cringiest captions for your holiday snaps:

1. Hollibobs (39%)

2. Living my best life (32%)

3. Life’s a beach (22%)

4. Catch flights, not feelings (18%)

5. Tan loading (13%)

6. Be rude not to (13%)

7. It’s 5 o’clock somewhere (12%)

8. Holiday mode on (11%)

9. Holiday dump (11%)

10. Today’s office (10%)

Despite "holiday dump" being the ninth most cringey caption, nearly a quarter of Gen Zs (24%) chose this as their favourite with Dua Lipa also using the term "photo dump" in her latest post.

In comparison, "my happy place" was voted as the most appealing – perhaps influenced by Kim Kardashian’s holiday post last month with the same caption from her visit to India. And "holiday vibes" and "paradise" were in the top three.

