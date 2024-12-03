21-year-old Alex Consani has won 2024's Model of the Year at the British Fashion Council's Fashion Awards - but it's not her accolades for securing campaigns and runway shows with the likes of Victoria's Secret, Burberry, and Jacquemus that have got people talking.

The Californian-born New York local has also become the first transgender woman to ever be nominated, let alone go on to win the prestigious award.

Model of the Year “recognises the global impact of a model who, over the [past] 12 months, has dominated the industry, with an influence that transcends the catwalk” - and it's safe to say Consani has encapsulated exactly that.

Getty Images

With more than four million TikTok followers under her alias account, @captincroook, off the stage she's captured the hearts of people who previously had no interest in fashion and made it more accessible with her gritty, (and often NSFW) behind-the-scenes looks as one of the most in-demand models in the world.

Where supermodels past left much to the imagination with their stone faces and picture-perfect images, Consani, who doubles-up as an influencer, can often be found dancing in the Big Apple's subway stations, making questionable conversation in the streets with strangers, or chronically oversharing backstage at shows - with her signature bleached hair and brows in tow.

But unsurprisingly, it's been no easy journey to reach this point.

The response to her historic win, while mostly positive, has caused outcry online from people who refuse to recognise her identity as a transgender woman. Most of the comments too hair-raising to publish, you can only imagine their contents.

Despite having the support of her family from a young age, many people who identify as transgender can't say the same thing. And not only can't they say the same thing, but they're now also grappling with the reality of the rise of far-right figures such as Andrew Tate, and a second Republican presidency that puts their rights at further risk.

According to Stonewall, 51 per cent of trans people have hidden their identity at work for fear of discrimination.

Getty

However, the model's boldness and drive to be unapologetically herself is undoubtedly helping to inspire the next generation of trans teens to live life on their terms.

Where others shy away - Consani is usually found yelling profanities in a parking lot.

Throughout her journey, she's already made history as the youngest signed trans model, securing a contract with IMG Models (the agency behind Claudia Schiffer, Hailey Bieber and the Hadid sisters) in 2019, starred in Charli XCX's '360' music video, and became the first transgender model to become a Victoria's Secret Angel in 2023.

Oh, and she turned up to Heidi Klum's annual Halloween bash as Gru from Despicable Me, which definitely secured her spot as the 'it' girl of 2024.





This short list of achievements alone proves why Alex Consani is the Model of the Year, and her influence will spill over into years to come.

"I can’t accept this award without thanking those who came before me, specifically the Black trans women who really fought for the space I’m in today", she told the crowd while accepting the award at London's Royal Albert Hall.

"Dominique Jackson, Connie Fleming, Aaron Rose Phillips and countless more who fought for the space that allowed me to flourish today.”

She wrapped up her speech by encouraging parents of trans kids to help them find acceptance, adding: “Change is more than possible; it’s needed."

A well-deserved win.

Sign up for our free indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings