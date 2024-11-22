Andrew Tate's online university suffers mass data breach of 800,000 users after hack

Andrew Tate's online university was hacked while he was streaming an episode of his 'Emergency Meeting' show on Rumble.

The 37-year-old runs a self-described online university called 'The Real World' which offers "advanced training and mentoring" in areas such as health, fitness, finance and business.

On 21 November, hackers accessed it and obtained data on 800,000 users, including around 325,000 email address, reports The Daily Dot.

The hackers revealed they had managed to breach 'The Real World' by flooding the course's main chatroom with emojis they uploaded.

These emojis included a transgender flag, a feminist fist and AI-generated images of Tate in a rainbow flag and of his bum being enlarged among them.

Andrew Tate's 'The Real World' was hacked while he was streaming on Rumble / Andrei Pungovschi, Getty Images

The Daily Dot said it was provided around 794,000 usernames, believed to be current and former members, as well as the contents of private chat servers.



324,382 unique email addresses appear to be associated with account who failed to pay were also handed over.

'Hacktivisim' was cited as a motive with the platform's security described as "hilariously insecure", according to a source with knowledge of the breach.

'Hacktivisim' is the act of hacking or breaking into a computer system with political or social motives in mind.

The Daily Dot reports leaked chat logs show progress updates and inspirational quotes as well as complaints over the "LGBTQ agenda".



The email addresses were given to HaveIBeenPwned, a service that tells users when their credentials are leaked, by the hackers themselves.

Those email addresses, as well as the chat data, were also handed over to the journalism collective DDoSecrets, which hosts hacked and leaked data in the public interest.

