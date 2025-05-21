Amanda Knox has spoken about developing a surprising connection with a former prosecutor on The Joe Rogan Podcast.

Knox was a 20-year-old student studying abroad in the Italian city of Perugia when her British roommate Meredith Kercher was found stabbed to death on November 2, 2007, in the apartment they shared with two other women.

The case made global headlines. Suspicion quickly fell on Knox and Raffaele Sollecito, a man she had only recently been seeing. Knox was convicted and sentenced to four years in prison before being cleared of the crime in 2011 with an appeals court citing errors in the forensic investigation.

Speaking to Rogan, Knox said that she eventually reached out to Giuliano Mignini, who is the prosecutor that once tried to convict her.

Knox said she didn’t want to be “adversarial” when speaking to Mignini, saying that both of them had experienced trauma.

“What could I and my prosecutor have in common? I didn’t know this man,” Knox said.

“I didn’t know what his history was, what his background was. But I did know that he, like me, people who have been hurt…

"The challenge is that people who hurt other people don’t like to be confronted with that fact. And so, how do you start a conversation that’s not going to immediately become adversarial?”

