Amber Rose recently revealed details about her experiences attending Diddy's infamous parties, claiming she's been present at every one since 2009.

During her appearance on the Club Shay Shay podcast, Rose opened up about her association with Sean 'Diddy' Combs, who is currently awaiting trial on 5 May and has denied all allegations against him.

Rose told host Shannon Sharpe, "I've been to every Puff party. I've been to every White Party since 2009."

She went on to say that she will be "very, very transparent" on the show, and when asked whether Rose stayed away from the alleged "wrong rooms," the model said she had never seen any evidence of the alleged 'freak offs'.

"If these freak offs are happening, it's on a completely different day," she alleged. "Every time I was there, Puff was there the whole time."

Rose added that she was never asked to participate in those types of alleged parties.

She went on to add that although she was regularly invited to the parties, she and Diddy were not particularly close in terms of personal communication, like phone calls, but she maintained a connection through the party invites.

The alleged freak off parties were brought to the surface last year, when he was accused of orchestrating "freak offs," according to prosecutors who described Diddy as being the head of a criminal enterprise that abused women and used threats to force them into orgies with male sex workers. He allegedly "arranged, directed, masturbated during, and often electronically recorded".

The freak offs were described as "elaborate and produced sex performances," in which Diddy allegedly booked hotel suites and hired sex workers while distributing drugs, including cocaine, methamphetamine and oxycodone to keep partygoers "obedient".

Diddy's staff allegedly arranged travel and supplies of intravenous fluids for recovery, sometimes lasting days.

It was also alleged by prosecutors that Diddy recorded the freak offs, and the footage was used to pressure his victims into remaining silent.

At the time, Diddy's lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, said Diddy was innocent and called the freak offs consensual.

"Is it sex trafficking?" he asked. "Not if everybody wants to be there."

