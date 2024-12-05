Russell Brand has opened up about the time he attended a Diddy party back when he was married to Katy Perry.

In a viral clip shared to his official TikTok account, Brand confessed he "did go to a Diddy white party once" where he claimed he spent most of the time talking to fellow comedian Tom Green.

He told viewers he left early, around "6 or 7 o'clock," as he was married at the time.

"[I'm] pretty glad I did actually, because it turns out that stuff went on at those Diddy parties that I was not qualified to handle as a person that is craving a deep and profound connection to God," he continued. "And denied that connection to God, all sorts of ridiculous choices.

"Thankfully, one of those choices was not hanging out at a Diddy party."

@russellbrand I went to a Diddy party - I had to go home by myself and freak myself off. I want a refund.

Brand went on to detail the time he went to Las Vegas with Diddy.

"Frankly, I went home and had my own little Diddy party on my own, which was actually above-board and legit. At points, quite boring," he added.

He rounded off by thanking Christ for "keeping him safe" from the disgraced music mogul.

"Thank you heavenly Father for being there with me even at the moments in my life where I felt most vulnerable and exposed," he said.

Back in 2010, Brand described Diddy to Blacktree TV as a "very intense man — I think he comes from nothing, and now he’s very, very powerful. People that do stuff like that, they’re intense."

"Say that you don’t want to do something and Diddy does want you to do it, it’s really hard to not do that thing … you still do it because you think, 'Ahh, don’t upset him,'" he continued.

Diddy was arrested in September and has pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking, racketeering and prostitution charges. Diddy denies any wrongdoing, with a trial scheduled for 5 May 2025.

A joint investigation by The Sunday Times, The Times, and Channel 4 Dispatches revealed last year that four women had accused Russell Brand of sexual assaults between 2006 and 2013. The actor denies the accusations, and previously stated that all his sexual relationships were “absolutely always consensual”.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.