Tate fans say 'only Allah can judge him' as he enters court with Quran

Infamous content creator Andrew Tate appeared before a Romanian court to appeal the 30-day arrest extension for alleged human trafficking, all while carrying the Quran.

Now fans are hoping for the former kickboxer’s release, noting that “only Allah can judge him.”

On 29 December, Tate, his brother Tristan and two others were arrested surrounding allegations of human trafficking, rape and the formation of an organised crime group.

The Tates’ residence in Bucharest was raided by the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT).

On Tuesday (10 January), photos hit the internet, showing the Tate brothers appearing before a Romanian court to make their appeal. Andrew could be spotted wearing handcuffs and holding the Quran.

Their earlier arrest was extended by a judge to prevent them from leaving Romania and going to other countries which do not allow extradition.

Although these are serious allegations against Tate and the others involved, some of his Muslim fans are hoping for his release.

One person tweeted: “@Cobratate, we love you so much. Remember, life is nothing but a test. The greater the test, the bigger is the reward. Have faith in Allah #freetate.”

“Free the Tates. MashAllah brother Andrew Tate walking with the Holy Quran in his hands.

May Allah protect them,” wrote Tam Khan, a former MMA fighter turned

entrepreneur.

A third wrote: “ God gives his divine protection to Warriors of Truth. #FreeTopG.”

In October 2020, he converted to Islam, calling the faith “the last true religion in the world.”

He also verified this after a video surfaced of him praying inside a mosque.

Andrew, who happens to be a four-time World kickboxing champion , rose to prominence in recent years for his misogynistic viewpoints.

