Angus Cloud's mum recalls the moment she found her son dead in harrowing interview

The mother of actor Angus Cloud has opened up about the devastating moment she found her son dead from an overdose.

The 25-year-old Euphoria star died on 31 July from an accidental drug overdose. His mother, Lisa Cloud, has recalled finding her son slumped over the desk in his childhood bedroom in Oakland, California that morning.

In an interview with People, Lisa Cloud pointed to the desk and revealed: “This is where my boy passed away.”

The bereaved mother explained she initially thought her son had fallen asleep while working on some artwork, but was unable to wake him.

She said: “I started shaking him and screaming. I pushed him hard, and he fell on the floor. I tried to resuscitate him — mouth to mouth — and I was compressing him.”

“I was screaming for my neighbour because I didn’t want to leave him and call 911, and I just kept at it until they took him away,” she continued. “I miss him so much. He was the love of my life.”

Cloud had been dealing with the grief of losing his father, Conor Hickey, to cancer two months prior to his death.

His mother denied rumours that her son’s death was intentional, saying that his “last day was a joyful one”.

She explained: “He was reorganising his room and placing items around the house with the intent to stay a while in the home he loved.”

Lisa added: “He spoke of his intent to help provide for his sisters at college, and also help his mum emotionally and financially. He did not intend to end his life.”

The Alameda County Coroner confirmed Cloud had suffered acute intoxication from an accidental overdose of drugs. Fentanyl, benzodiazepines, cocaine and methamphetamine were found in his system.

Lisa recalled, the night before his death, her son said goodnight to her and that he would see her in the morning.

She explained: “I don’t know if or what he may have put in his body after that.

I only know that he put his head on the desk where he was working on art projects, fell asleep and didn’t wake up.”

