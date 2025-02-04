If you're an avid TikToker, chances are you've stumbled across content referencing famed Aussie influencer Anna Paul and her friend Mikaela Testa.

To summarise the backstory, Mikaela turned to TikTok with a series of allegations. And now, Anna has responded after a week of silence. Since Mikaela's clip, Anna has reportedly lost almost 1 million followers.

In a clip that's racked up 12 million views, the influencer and OnlyFans creator described her "friend's" claims as "a very big shock".

"Two months ago, she was asking me to go to Fiji with her on a girls' trip," she claimed.

One of the claims Mikaela highlighted was that Anna called a fan "fat and sweaty" at a meet and greet, but Anna hit back in her recent video and said that wasn't the case.

"I do not call my fans fat. That is not who I am. That’s not what I stand for. That’s not what I’ve ever stood for," she told viewers.

"'Sweaty', however, I may have called her sweaty because when somebody is wet, and they touch you and then they leave, and when you’re with your best friend, you are now wet because of them, you may say, 'I am now wet again.'"





Mikaela also accused Anna of lying about growing up poor, claiming that her father actually made "triple the average Australian income per week".

Anna hit back and said it was her "experience," adding: "That is how I felt when I heard my parents talking in the kitchen that the budget for the groceries that week was $30.

"It makes me feel broke when we can’t afford school uniforms. It makes me feel broke when I’m 11, when I’m 10, and all my friends can afford something and my parents can’t. It makes me feel broke when they say, ‘Oh, I don’t know how we’re going to afford rent next week."

"That makes me scared. It makes me feel broke. That does not mean that I was the most broke person on earth. There are definitely people in way worse situations than me, but that does not mean that I’m lying about the fact that I felt broke during those times."

She also detailed further photos that have resurfaced of Anna flying first class at a young age, along with snaps of her donning designer goods.

"My dad’s job growing up was buying and selling antiques. So it would constantly go to garage sales and markets and stuff like that, and stuff like that, and then sell them on eBay afterwards," Anna claimed.

"So there’s a photo of a watch that he bought at a garage sale for $2 and it’s a Gucci watch.

"Of course, I’m posting that. That’s cool, and that’s a flex, but that is not real. You cannot determine things from photos. It is crazy."

In response to the clip, Mikaela claimed comments underneath Anna's TikTok have been "blocked".

Over on her Instagram Story, Mikaela wrote: "Of course, Anna will block my comments. I guess I’m forced into explaining myself in full."

"Anna please do not try and paint me as a lia. I will come with receipts. Do not make me come on here with it all," the statement read.

"You said what you said in [its] entirety. I thought we were friends too.

"Until your friends have come to me with everything you’ve been saying about me the entire time. I reached out because I thought we were friends. We weren’t."

