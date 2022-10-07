Asda has been praised on social media after launching a £1 “winter warmer” meal deal including a soup, a roll and unlimited tea or coffee for over-60s.

The supermarket deal will be available throughout November and December in any of the supermarket chain’s 205 cafes and was launched in response to the cost of living crisis which could even lead to winter blackouts in a worst case scenario.

It is also set to provide help for community groups, with £500,000 in funding available in individual grants of up to £2,000 per organisation.

Mohsin Issa, Asda’s co-owner, said: “We know that this winter is set to be incredibly hard for thousands of pensioners as they worry about how to keep themselves warm in the face of rising living costs and a fixed income.

“We’ve already been able to serve over half a million meals through our Kids Eat for £1 initiative in our cafes and we’re hoping our new offer of soup and hot drinks for over-60s will prove just as impactful for those who need it most.

“Meanwhile, the cost-of-living grant programme led by Asda’s charity The Asda Foundation will support grassroots organisations who are providing a lifeline in their communities during these tough times.”

People praised Asda for the initiative, but slammed the government - arguing that a supermarket should not have to step up to the role in the first place:









