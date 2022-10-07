Asda has been praised on social media after launching a £1 “winter warmer” meal deal including a soup, a roll and unlimited tea or coffee for over-60s.
The supermarket deal will be available throughout November and December in any of the supermarket chain’s 205 cafes and was launched in response to the cost of living crisis which could even lead to winter blackouts in a worst case scenario.
It is also set to provide help for community groups, with £500,000 in funding available in individual grants of up to £2,000 per organisation.
Mohsin Issa, Asda’s co-owner, said: “We know that this winter is set to be incredibly hard for thousands of pensioners as they worry about how to keep themselves warm in the face of rising living costs and a fixed income.
“We’ve already been able to serve over half a million meals through our Kids Eat for £1 initiative in our cafes and we’re hoping our new offer of soup and hot drinks for over-60s will prove just as impactful for those who need it most.
“Meanwhile, the cost-of-living grant programme led by Asda’s charity The Asda Foundation will support grassroots organisations who are providing a lifeline in their communities during these tough times.”
People praised Asda for the initiative, but slammed the government - arguing that a supermarket should not have to step up to the role in the first place:
\u201cAs much as @asda deserves thanks & respect, what an absolute state of affairs to be brought to this point by policy.\u201d— Caroline J Bald (@Caroline J Bald) 1665080544
\u201cThis is a really good initiative . Well done Asda \n\nhttps://t.co/7HyGIkUBE3\u201d— Kate Ferguson (@Kate Ferguson) 1665074140
\u201c@KarlTurnerMP @rc210352 @asda Whilst I applaud @Asda it\u2019s really not the job of supermarkets to feed and heat the elderly and vulnerable. Our callous, corrupt, self serving Government should hang their heads in shame\u201d— Karl Turner MP (@Karl Turner MP) 1665077691
\u201cJust seen that Asda will be offering soup, a roll, and unlimited tea and coffee for \u00a31 to over 60s in its cafes in November and December. They\u2019ll also still be doing their kids eat for \u00a31 offer. Sad that it\u2019s necessary but thought this might be good for people to know and share.\u201d— Amanda (@Amanda) 1665139435
\u201cTwo thoughts...\n\n1. Great initiative from ASDA. Well done to all concerned.\n\n2. What have we become as a nation when pensioners who paid their taxes all their lives can't afford to eat or heat their homes?\n\nThis is a major failure by the current government.\u201d— Alastair Thomson (@Alastair Thomson) 1665123508
\u201cWell done to @asda but this shouldn\u2019t be required, our older people should be able to afford heating and hot food\u201d— Debra (@Debra) 1665126711
\u201cIt's sad that a retailer has more of a social conscience than the tory government.\u201d— #ScottishIndependence type #2795 KPSS (@#ScottishIndependence type #2795 KPSS) 1665124060
\u201c.@Asda has written to Members of Parliament just now to announce that all of their own in store cafes will be will be offering all over 60s hot soup, a roll and unlimited drinks for just \u00a31 this November and December. \n\nHuge thanks Asda. \n\nPlease retweet to make others aware.\u201d— Karl Turner MP (@Karl Turner MP) 1665077691
