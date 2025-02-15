Elon Musk has allegedly welcomed his 13th child - that's according to the right-wing influencer, Ashley St Clair, who says they welcomed the tot five months ago.

The 26-year-old, who is a regular political commentator, released a statement to X telling her 1.1 million followers the news.

"Five months ago, I welcomed a new baby into the world. Elon Musk is the father", she wrote.

"I have not previously disclosed this to protect our child's privacy and safety, but in recent days it has become clear that tabloid media intends to do so, regardless of the harm it will cause.

"I intend to let our child grow in a normal and safe environment. For that reason, I ask the media honor our child's privacy, and refrain from invasive reporting."

While Musk hasn't publicly acknowledged the statement or released one of his own, he did cryptically respond to a tweet with a crying-laughing emoji just two hours later, suggesting that "making another baby" was a "side quest" for him.

However, the 53-year-old has previously shared a number of flirty online exchanges with St Clair - and fans think that one tweet in particular 'predicted' her alleged pregnancy.

On 6 November 2023 - roughly one month before St Clair would fall pregnant according to calculations, she tweeted: "Stopping birth control and Adderall was one of the best things I ever did for my mental health.

"So many Americans on pharamceutical cocktails and then wondering why they feel out of their minds."

Elon Musk then responded: "For sure."

A prediction of what was to come? Some people think so...

"Elon is fast! A couple of months after she stopped birth control!", one person wrote.

"I mean how efficient is this", another chimed in.





"He works fast", someone else added.

Indy100 has reached out to Musk's representatives for comment.

Why not read...

Donald Trump 'babysitting' Elon Musk's son in the Oval Office becomes an instant meme

Elon Musk 'becomes father for 13th time' as 26-year-old influencer forced to reveal identity

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterHave your say in our news democracy.

Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.