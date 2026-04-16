Balamory’s Miss Hoolie to read CBeebies Bedtime Story

Balamory teacher Miss Hoolie is to read a CBeebies Bedtime Story ahead of the show’s return later this month.

The 53-year-old, whose real name is Julie Wilson Nimmo, will read People Need People by Benjamin Zephaniah on Friday.

Miss Hoolie said: “I love it when people are there for each other. If you can help someone, it might just make their day. And if you are ever stuck, never be afraid to ask for help.

It comes as Balamory will return on April 20 (BBC/PA)

“When we support one another, it makes the places we live feel brighter and more special, just like in Balamory.”

The story celebrates friendship, co-operation and the importance of supporting one another, encouraging young people to think about how small acts of kindness can make a big difference.

Balamory, which follows a nursery school, will return to screens on April 20 at 5pm, two decades after it first aired.

The original cast included actor and comedian Miles Jupp as Archie the inventor, Andrew Agnew as Pc Plum, and Kim Tserkezie as Penny Pocket.

The programme became famous for its catchy theme tune, which began with the line: “What’s the story in Balamory, wouldn’t you like to know?”

In 2022, the BBC celebrated 20 years of Balamory by uploading episodes of the programme to BBC iPlayer.

The two new series, which will include some of the original characters, will consist of 10 episodes each.

Miss Hoolie is the latest in a long line of stars to read the children’s channel’s bedtime story, including Sir Elton John, Harry Styles, Kylie Minogue, Billie Eilish, Jessie J, and The Last Dinner Party frontwoman Abigail Morris.

Miss Hoolie’s CBeebies Bedtime Story airs on CBeebies on Friday at 6.50pm and will also be available on BBC iPlayer the same day.