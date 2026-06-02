Harry Kane waxwork unveiled at Madame Tussauds London ahead of World Cup

Harry Kane has said it is “like looking in a mirror” to be immortalised as a waxwork at Madame Tussauds in London.

The England captain, who is in Miami ahead of the World Cup kicking off next week, said it was a “weird feeling” to see the detail in the figure.

Artists from the London tourist attraction worked closely with Kane to create the lifelike replica, which is sporting an England kit and boots, resting his right foot on a football.

He said: “It was a real honour to get the call from Madame Tussauds. It’s one of those things that you never expect to happen.

“London is a special place for me, and I’ve lived here pretty much my whole life, so it’s the perfect city to have my first figure – it feels like a true full-circle moment.

Kane’s image appears at the museum in London (Madame Tussauds)

“Seeing the final result was a special moment; the eyes are so realistic, and they even remembered the tape on my wedding finger that I kiss to celebrate when I score a goal – it’s like looking in the mirror!

“My wife, Kate, and my four kids came down to the unveiling, and it was a proud moment for us all.

“The studio team have put so much care into every detail. It’s definitely strange looking at yourself like that, but I’m really pleased with how it turned out.”

The figure will take up residence in his hometown of London, and young players from Kane’s boyhood club Ridgeway Rovers, in Walthamstow, North London, have already had the chance to take a look ahead of its unveiling to the public.

Harry Kane at his first sitting (Madame Tussauds)

Kane said: “I can’t wait for young fans to pose next to figure-version of me in London, and I hope seeing this will inspire children to keep working hard, believing in themselves and enjoying every moment of the journey.”

The figure will feature in Madame Tussauds London’s Culture Capital zone alongside a line-up of sporting stars, including Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Mo Salah, Mary Earps, Sir Lewis Hamilton, Anthony Joshua, Kylian Mbappe, and arriving later in summer 2026, Lando Norris.

Steve Blackburn, general manager at Madame Tussauds London, said: “Harry Kane is one of the most important figures in global sport both on the pitch and beyond, so we knew we had to bring his first-ever figure home to London from Friday June 5 ahead of the FIFA World Cup.

“Our studio team loved working closely with Harry as they share the same obsession with detail and an expert finish, and it was great to see his reaction.”