Marathon Season 2 starts with free-to-play week - how to download and play

Marathon Season 2 starts on Tuesday (2 June) and to mark its launch, the extraction shooter will be free-to-play for a week. Here's everything you need to know and how you can download it.

Bungie's Marathon will be free-to-play until 9 June on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC via Steam. To download it, visit the relevant store page for the game and it should appear as a free download for a limited time.

It's not a free download to keep forever though - to carry on playing Marathon after 9 June, if you haven't already, you'll need to purchase it. Any progress will be carried over.

When Season 1 ends, all assets in the Vault and personalised Armoury access will be wiped with Shells reset to factory standards, putting everyone back at the same starting line.

Developers said: "It's important we give players a chance to explore the new season together and not have to worry about going up against fully kitted out crews right out of the gate."

The reset is only related to gameplay progression with achievements, non-seasonal Codex progression and cosmetics not being affected.

The Cradle is being introduced in Marathon Season 2 as a way for players to upgrade Runner shells / Bungie, PlayStation Studios

Season 2 introduces a new variation of map in Dire Marsh (Night). There are new mechanics, combatants and locations to explore, all while having to use a flashlight which is necessary to see - but also highlights your position to enemies. There is new equipment to master through the night map too.

Developers have said it will be slower paced than Day Marsh and "plays more like a survival-horror experience, which slightly fewer players and extra environmental challenges".

There's a new Runner shell in Sentinel too, built for controlling space and defending areas. Its prime ability is Defender System which deploys an automated laser platform which identifies and destroys incoming enemy grenades and missiles, as well as boosting weapon handling for all nearby crewmates.

The Sentinel's tactical ability is Snare Mine, a thrown proximity-triggered mine that will detonate into several immobilizing submunitions. Its passive trait is Castle Doctrine which gives increased resistances after taking splash damage and faster weapon handling for close-range weapons when surrounded by enemies.

Prey Tracker, their trait ability, will activate a short range, motion-tracking system that allows them to see nearby moving targets on radar. There are also two new weapons - a KKV-9SD SMG and a D54 Battle Pistol. A new system calls the Cradle is where players will go to improve Runner shells through Season 2, where players can improve the stats of their shells across six different categories to unlock powerful perks. The Matter Converter turns weapons, equipment and other items into experience for use in the Cradle. The better the item, the more experience players will get. Marathon is out now on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.



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