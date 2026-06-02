GTA 6 LIVE: Trailer 3 speculation has fans saying the same thing

Speculation that Rockstar Games could show GTA 6 trailer 3 at PlayStation State of Play has got fans all saying the same thing online.

Rockstar's parent company Take-Two Interactive recently confirmed during an earnings call Grand Theft Auto 6 remains on track to release on 19 November, with marketing to start in the summer and pre-orders are expected to start then too.

Grand Theft Auto VI is the most anticipated game ever and gamers continue to avidly track Rockstar's next trailer reveal, gameplay leaks, pre-order clues and map rumours online.

Indy100's dedicated GTA 6 live blog below has all the latest breaking news, trailer 3 rumours, fan reactions and more as they happen.

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Trailer 3 speculation has fans saying same thing from GTA6 Speculation that Rockstar Games could show GTA 6 trailer 3 at PlayStation State of Play has gamers all saying the same thing on social media. In a post in the GTA 6 Subreddit, Redditor OpportunityPrudent39 said: "With Sony's State of Play right around the corner, I'm curious what everyone thinks the chances are of seeing GTA 6 trailer 3. Personally I think the odds are low but definitely not zero. If Sony wants a huge 'one more thing' moment, GTA 6 trailer 3 would certainly deliver." But fans are having none of it in the comments. DJSwindleDeez said: "Zero per cent." tmorrisgrey said: "Zero per cent, it would take over the whole State of Play event." Don_Rawaz said: "Never 👎🏻" Slyzxx78 posted the Bugs Bunny meme that said: "No." Intel2025 said: "Zero."

Reaction to Jay 'Lester' Klaitz's GTA 6 comments from GTA6 Redditors in the GTA 6 Subreddit have been reacting to Jay Klaitz's comments about GTA 6 potentially not having the same satirical impact of previous Grand Theft Auto games because the world and politics seemingly feel like a parody of themselves at the moment. On a post by ReddVevyy, EmiratesNBACupWinner said: "I think it's going to lean more serious like GTA 4 and RDR2 anyways. GTA 5 got pretty goofy." Impossible_Horse_382 said: "I'm hoping it's more of a serious tone to it." FaZeSmasH said: "Honestly I am really tired of parody and satire, like the world nowadays is so stupid that parody doesn't hit the same anymore, probably why things like SNL and The Boys got kinda uninteresting. I would rather they just go a more serious route with the story but also a bit of fun, I think Breaking Bad / Better Call Saul is a great example of striking a good balance between seriousness but also having fun with it sometimes." Radyschen said: "I mean look at The Boys, it's basically a documentary."

GTA 5 Lester actor on GTA 6's satire Jay Klaitz, who plays Lester Crest in GTA 5, thinks GTA 6 may not have the same satirical impact of previous Grand Theft Auto games because the world and politics seemingly feel like a parody of themselves at the moment. Speaking with Eldorado, Klaitz said: "I wouldn't be surprised if a bit of the impact is taken out of GTA 6's initial landing. Don't get me wrong. It's still f****** GTA. It's going to be massive. "But it's a different world to the one 13 years ago when the last one came out. I mean, it's a very different world than it was even a year ago. "What seemed so far-fetched and insane just a short while ago now feels like just another day, so maybe GTA 6 can't make that same splash as previous games. That said, I don't know. Maybe that's bulls***. I know there will be plenty of commentary and satire woven into it."

Rockstar Games quietly makes first official GTA 6 update in months from GTA6 Rockstar Games has made an official update about GTA 6 on its Discord channel. As spotted by Redditor mistercasa in the GTA 6 Subreddit, "Rockstar just moved the 'grand-theft-auto-vi' channel on their Discord into its own category called 'Grand Theft Auto VI'. "Previously, the channel was under the 'Rockstar Games' category. First official thing they've done regarding the game since it's delay in November." And others have been having their say in the comments. Fast-Procedure-1002 posted a meme that said: "It's something." BlueCloudi said: "You know what, I'll take it." Meowcatsarecute8282 said: "Don't think it means anything but it's something." Temporary_Use1097 said: "At least it's something, this just means we're getting closer." Parry_-Hotter said: "Summer is coming."

GTA 6 trailer 3 release verdict 'revealed' by insider Renowned gaming industry insider Reece 'Kiwi Talkz' Reilly said he thinks Rockstar Games will not release GTA 6 trailer 3 over the next few weeks despite ongoing speculation. He posted on X / Twitter: "I think Rockstar will let all the publishers have their moment in June with SGF [Summer Game Fest], State of Play, Nintendo Direct etc and then reveal the trailer 3 for GTA 6 late June, at the earliest, otherwise I am thinking July now. "I wouldn't count on seeing trailer 3 in any showcase, that would be an a****** move and totally overshadow every other announcement, plus Rockstar almost never appears in any showcases and do their own thing anyway. "To be clear, this is speculation, I am guessing."

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