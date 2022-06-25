Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy has spoken out against the overturning of Roe v Wade, saying that the US is “going backwards”.

It comes after the US Supreme Court officially overturned the landmark Mississippi case challenging a state law banning most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy on Friday.

It means the end of the precedent established in the 1973 ruling in Roe which enshrined constitutional protections for the procedure.

Portnoy posted a video on social media criticising the move.

"To me this is just pure insanity, pure insanity. We are going backwards in time. We are literally going backwards in time.”

He added: “It makes no sense how anybody thinks it's their right to tell a woman what to do with her body. I just don't get it. To take away the ability to make informed decisions on how they want to live their lives, is bananas."

Portnoy then went on to criticise the constitution and called on the country to “evolve”.

"At what point do you look at the Constitution and say, 'Hey, this was written by people who had slaves.’ You've got to evolve. You can't look at this document and think that's the end all, be all.”

He added: “This is coming from somebody who is consistently like, the US is the best country in the world by a mile. I still believe it. But we're going backwards."

Earlier this year a draft opinion from the Court leaked revealing the Court's intention to overturn the right to an abortion leading to intense backlash from people.

