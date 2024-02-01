Right-wing commentator Ben Shapiro said he does not regret calling an American woman who was crushed to death by an Israeli bulldozer one of the “Great Idiots of History”.

Shapiro is no stranger to controversy for sharing his questionable views on the internet. He has previously kicked up a fuss over Disney characters being played by non-white actors and seemingly for the Barbie move simply existing.

But possibly one of his most egregious opinions came when he posted a tweet in 2011 calling American activist Rachel Corrie one of the “Great Idiots of History”. Corrie was 23 years old when she was crushed to death by an Israeli bulldozer in Gaza.

During an appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored, Shapiro was questioned about the post and said he had no regrets about posting it.

Host Morgan asked: “When you look back at that tweet, do you have any regrets about the way you phrased that?”

Shapiro responded: “Not particularly. I mean, I think that Rachel Corrie, her death was tragic, but that doesn’t mean that she wasn’t engaged in deep foolishness, that there are many members of the West who unfortunately do act as useful idiots for terror groups.”

He called her death a “tragic accident” but also claimed Corrie “planted herself in the blind spot of a bulldozer”.

Morgan continued, suggesting that Shapiro’s character must have changed somewhat in the last 13 years since he posted the tweet and asked if he would have phrased it differently.

“I mean, perhaps I might phrase it differently now. Do I feel that she was a fool and that she was acting on behalf of nefarious interests? Absolutely,” Shapiro responded.

