People across the UK head to the polls today (May 5), as local elections take place in England, Scotland and Wales, while assembly elections are happening in Northern Ireland.

It's all to play for since in England there are 4,360 seats on 146 councils in contention, as well as a few mayoral elections also taking place.

In Scotland, there are 1,227 seats and 32 councils up for grabs with 1,234 seats and 22 councils in Wales, as well as 90 members of the Northern Ireland Assembly.

This year's local elections are seen as an indicator of the public's mood towards the current Tory government on issues such as the cost of living crisis and the Partygate scandal.

But with this election day also comes the popular (and cute) tradition of combining democracy with dogs as voters show off their canine companions as they cast their votes and post photos using the hashtag "dogs at polling stations."

At last year's local elections and in previous years there has been an impressive turnout of doggos, and this year they are out in full force once again.

Prime minister, Boris Johnson was seen walking his dog Dilyn as he went to cast his vote at a polling station in central London earlier today, and many voters have also brought along their pups to the polls.

Here are some of our favourite furry friends at the polling station for this year's local elections:

































































































They're all good bois in our opinion, and there's more where they came from - to see all the participating pups check out the Twitter hashtag "#dogsatpollingstations."

