Beyoncé fans are dusting off their cowboy boots and hats in preparation for the ultimate showdown of the year: scoring tickets to the Cowboy Carter tour. And, unsurprisingly, ticket sales have quite literally broken the internet.

After the delay of her highly-anticipated surprise announcement, fans were overjoyed to finally discover the secret was all about a new tour.

Beyoncé shared a host of dates and locations, including London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Paris' Stade de France, Houston's NRG Stadium and Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium.

However, the Cowboy Carter presale hasn't had the smoothest of launches, with hundreds of fans flocking to X/Twitter to vent their frustrations. Many experienced agonisingly long waiting times, while others claimed the Ticketmaster site crashed just as they neared the finish line of securing their tickets.

That said, a Ticketmaster spokesperson told Indy100: "The site did not crash. We always advise fans to make sure they only use one tab, clear their cookies, and do not use any VPN software on their device."

"Another presale for Beyoncé.com subscribers begins at 2PM, and the general sale takes place on Friday, February 14th at 12PM."

One fan called Ticketmaster "so unserious" after seemingly freezing "again".

One person even claimed the queue hadn't budged at all, leaving them staring at the screen in disbelief.

Meanwhile, another fan shared a screengrab of an on-site error, highlighting that the 'interactive seat map' was unavailable.

As the madness continued, people started directly addressing their frustrations, flooding the platform with tweets and posts demanding answers.

Others couldn't help but joke about the chaos, imagining Beyoncé kicking back and relaxing while her fans scrambled for tickets.

Elsewhere, diehard fans were seen trying to fend off more recent Beyoncé fans in a desperate attempt to secure tickets, creating a frenzy of competition.

Ticketmaster has been reiterating their statement to concerned fans throughout the day with one response reading: "Please clear your cache/cookies and ensure you aren't using any VPN software on your device/WiFi. If this doesn't help, please try using a different browser/device or using mobile data instead of WiFi. You can also try using incognito mode on your browser. Thanks!"

You may also like...

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.