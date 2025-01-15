Beyonce's tour announcement may have already been leaked

Beyoncé recently postponed her highly anticipated announcement scheduled for January 14 due to the Los Angeles wildfires - but it appears the big news may have been leaked.

That's because concert discovery service Songkick (owned by Warner Music Group) appeared to send out notifications to fans about a Beyoncé concert date, as the notification claimed the music icon will take to the stage at Chicago’s Soldier Stadium on September 12, later this year.

Of course, this information has quickly spread online amongst Beyoncé's fandom the Beyhive who are speculating whether this indicates that the postponed announcement was about a 2025 tour, as she previously embarked on a world tour in 2023 with her album 'Renaissance'but hasn't yet toured her latest 2024 album 'Cowboy Carter'.





The notification some fans received from Songkick Songkick

Or, given that no other details were revealed with the notification, could this potential performance usher in a new music era? Fans have theorised online for a while that Beyoncé will enter her rock era for 'Act III' in her ‘Renaissance’ trilogy.

Well, given that neither Beyoncé nor her team have confirmed nor commented on the leak, it looks like fans will have to wait until Queen Bee decides to share what the announcement is herself.

However, that hasn't stopped fans from theorising and searching for clues on what Beyoncé's big news could be...

On Tuesday (January 14), Beyoncé took to Instagram to issue a statement that she decided to postpone her big announcement to a later date "due to the devastation caused by the ongoing wildfires around the areas of Los Angeles".

The message read: "I continue to pray for healing and rebuilding for the families suffering from trauma and loss. We are so blessed to have brave first responders who continue to work tirelessly to protect the Los Angeles community."

The popstar then urged people to support wildfire relief efforts via her non-profit organisation BeyGOOD which has donated $2.5 million "to directly support families who lost their homes and community organizations at the forefront of relief".

Elsewhere, Beyoncé fans were left divided over the last minute announcement delay.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.