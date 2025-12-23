Former US president Bill Clinton has demanded that the Department of Justice release the Jeffrey Epstein files.

On Friday (19 December), the DOJ was compelled by law to release the files that it held in relation to convicted pedophile Epstein .

While it did that, the department quickly faced accusations of censoring them so heavily that they were “ too redacted to satisfy anyone ”.

In response, Clinton, who has appeared in images with Epstein in the files, has called directly on Donald Trump and Attorney General Pam Bondi to release all the files it has on him and to stop hiding.

“The Epstein Files Transparency Act imposes a clear legal duty on the U.S. Department of Justice to produce the full and complete record the public demands and deserves,” Clinton’s spokesperson wrote in a statement.

“However what the Department of Justice has released so far, and the manner in which it did so, makes one thing clear: someone or something is being protected. We do not know whom, what, or why. But we do know this:

“We need no such protection.”

The statement continued: “Accordingly, we call on President Trump to direct Attorney General Pam Bondi to immediately release any remaining materials referring to, mentioning, or containing a photograph of Bill Clinton.”

“Refusal to do so will confirm the widespread suspicion the Department of Justice’s actions to date are not about transparency, but about insinuation,” the statement concluded.

It comes as Trump told reporters: “I don’t like the pictures of Bill Clinton being shown. I don’t like the pictures of other people being shown. I think it’s a terrible thing.”

Clinton’s statement has got people talking, as many assumed that MAGA were expecting resistance to the files coming out.

“Bill Clinton just called for the immediate release of all Epstein Files, including the release any files that reference himself.

“Question to MAGA: Why can’t Trump make this same pledge? Genuinely… why can’t he?” someone asked.

Another said: “I love how Bill Clinton is like, Nah, it’s cool, release everything’.”

Someone else claimed: “Bill Clinton said release them all. He doesn’t give a damn if it incriminates him.

“That’s the difference MAGA.”

Another pointed out: “And there goes MAGA’s latest talking point.”

Someone else wrote: “I’m here for it … Clinton can openly say ‘release the files’ - your move MAGA!”

