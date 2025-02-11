Bill Gates reveals the law he'd enforce to revolutionise the world if he took over

Bill Gates recently joined Jay Shetty on his On Purpose podcast, where they covered a wide range of topics, including the launch of Microsoft, the future of AI, and conversations with Donald Trump.

Gates revealed he had a "very long and actually very impressive dinner" with the president, in which Trump was said to have asked "very good questions".

"I talked about over 10 million people are alive because of US generosity with HIV medicines, going back to president Bush in 2003," he continued. "I encourage him to keep that as a priority and to accelerate innovation. You know, there's an idea that you might be able to cure AIDS that we're working on and he can help accelerate that."

In the podcast, Gates also revealed the one law he would enforce globally if given the chance.

"Treat people how you'd like to be treated," he responded. "It's one of the few universal truths that we should have that guide our behaviour."

The snippet was shared to Shetty's TikTok account, where it racked up tens of thousands of views and comments with one writing: "100 per cent, kindness costs nothing."

Another chimed in: "It’s funny how we’re taught that constantly as kids and as adults, the opposite seems to happen."

Meanwhile, a third had a different life approach, quipping: "I disagree. Treat people how they like to BE treated."





It comes after Gates revealed his unfiltered thoughts on cryptocurrency, stirring up some serious conversation.

In a candid interview with The New York Times, the tech billionaire didn't hold back, stating that he believes cryptocurrency has absolutely no practical value. He made it clear that, despite its hype, he doesn't see any real-world use for it.

"There are people with high I.Q.s who have fooled themselves on that one," Gates shared.

