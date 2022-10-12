After twiddling his thumbs (probably) for the month he has been out of office, former prime minister Boris Johnson has finally found something to do - thank goodness for that.

The controversial politician has set up a new private company called 'The Office Of Boris Johnson' on Companies House, and we look forward to seeing what this office does.

Because when asked about it, a spokesman for Johnson was very vague, and told the Independent: “The Office of Boris Johnson Ltd will support Boris Johnson’s private office in line with similar structures established by former prime ministers.”

So what do we actually know? Well the company lists Shelley Williams-Walker, a longstanding ally who was head of operations at No 10 under Mr Johnson as its sole director.

Meanwhile, it comes after Johnson was ousted as PM during the summer after facing a string of scandals including Partygate and his conduct when handling allegations about Chris Pincher.

Now, he gets £115,000 a year in public funding as a former prime minister. The public funding is designed to cover office and secretarial costs arising from their special position and does not apply to their private or parliamentary duties.

People on social media speculated about the purpose of the company and gave their general thoughts:

We'll be watching his activities closely.

