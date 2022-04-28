A young boy has kicked a football more than 10,000 times in over a 12-mile stretch to raise £1,500 for those in war-torn Ukraine.

Hartley Cunard, aged nine from Redbrook, Gloucestershire was keen to help after he was inspired when he saw a child similar in age to him raising funds for humanitarian aid by busking.

"When I saw the other boy busking I immediately thought I want to do something like that," he told SWNS.

"Ukraine is in a lot of danger and they need our help badly."

As an avid fan of footy, Hartley knew that playing football would be the perfect way to drum up donations.

"I'm a big fan of football - I support Tottenham Hotspur and I thought I could help whilst doing something I love," Hartley added.

So Hartley set off on his charitable mission on April 10 where he impressively kicked his football over 10,000 times along a 12-mile route from Redbrook to Chepstow in South Wales’s Wye Valley.

All in all, it took Hartley six hours and 37 minutes from start to finish of his journey where his family and friends accompanied him in support along the way.

The journey also gave the nine-year-old a chance to show off some of his favourite football tricks, including the Rabona, Elastico, Seal Dribble, Reverse Step-Overs and several Rainbow Kicks.

Hartley kicked his football over 10,000 times to raise money for humanitarian aid in Ukraine SWNS

In the end, Hartley raised a four-figure sum for Ukrainian humanitarian aid, and said: "I dribbled the whole way and raised £1574 for a great cause."

Proud mum Aimee Hartley, 45, said Hartley was determined to try and help those in need in Ukraine.

"It was the first time that Hartley had ever really put pressure on us to help him with something of this scale," she said.

"He had the idea and became really committed to it, badgering me to help him.

"He managed to complete the entire journey without losing the ball, which came as a surprise – I had brought a spare one just in case."

At the end of his journey, Hartley was greeted by Tanya, a Ukrainian national who heard about his challenge and wanted to show her support.

"The really lovely part of it was that this Ukrainian lady named Tanya had heard about it through some of the flyers we’d sent out," Aimee added.

"She waited for Hartley to finish at the bridge in Chepstow and thanked him for his efforts.

"It was a very beautiful and touching moment for all of us."

Donate to Hartley's Just Giving page here.

Additional SWNS reporting by Joseph Arthur



