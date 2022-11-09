Generation Z made their voices clear in the midterm elections as young voters fended off the expected "red wave" of Republican wins.

Voters from 18 to 25 voted more favorably toward Democratic candidates than Republicans and some right-wingers are not happy about it.

Conservative author Brigitte Gabriel went on a Twitter rant about Gen Z saying, "Generation Z is destroying the country at the ballot box."

Her solution? Make people from 18 to 20 ineligible to vote.

"Raise the voting age to 21," Gabriel tweeted.

At the moment, nearly half of Gen Z is 18 or older with those born in 2004 turning 18 this year. They make up around 30 million out of the US' 331 million population.

Gabriel's argument against young Gen Z voters is that their brains are not developed, so they cannot make the right decision.

"A person’s brain doesn’t fully develop until they are about 25 years old. That’s why the vast majority of Generation Z voters are Democrats," she wrote.

For young people in the US, issues like abortion, racial equality, the environment, and gun laws are at the top of their minds.

She went on to criticize Gen Z, claiming they think "doing drugs in the street should be legal" and "speech that offends them should be illegal".

Article 26, Section 1 of the US Constitution gives all American citizens over the age of 18 the right to vote.



This right was bestowed to adult Americans in 1970 thanks to the Voting Rights Act.

Since people 18 and older were eligible for the US military draft, members of Congress advocated for those same people to have the right to vote.

If the government were to reverse this decision, a new amendment would have to be introduced with two-thirds of the House and Senate to change the old one. Or a constitutional convention would need to be called for by two-thirds of the state legislature.

Then three-quarters of the states would have to vote to ratify it.

"The chance of any constitutional amendment being repealed would be roughly the same as a person living to 80 years old being struck by lightning during their lifetime," the Constitution Center says.

