Charlize Theron breaks the internet with candid hookup confession

Charlize Theron has never been one to hold back — and her latest podcast appearance is no exception.

The Mad Max actress, 49, has lifted the lid on a recent wild night with a 26-year-old, sharing the details in her trademark no F's given way.

Naturally, fans are calling her Call Her Daddy interview nothing short of iconic.

Speaking on the latest episode of the hugely popular podcast hosted by Alex Cooper, Theron opened up about her current sex life.

She revealed she’s now enjoying the "kind of sex I never had in my twenties or in my thirties".

The Oscar-winner also told Cooper she’s only had around three flings in her life — but her most recent one definitely made an impression.

"I did just recently f*** a 26-year-old and it was really f***ing amazing," she candidly shared. "I’ve never done that. And I was like, 'Oh, this is great. OK.'"

Cooper couldn’t resist chiming in, joking that the lucky 26-year-old was “the luckiest man walking on this goddamned planet,” and would be “walking different” knowing he’d been intimate with Theron.

Theron laughed it off and quipped: "He for sure is not, but thank you."

Her refreshingly unfiltered honesty has quickly gone viral, with fans praising her for her humour, openness, and zero-apologies attitude.

"I luuuuuv her, she doesn't give a ffff," one wrote, as another chimed in: "I’m just more in love than I was before! The tude, the cussin, the relaxation…"

Meanwhile, a third suggested that Theron should be the "new Samantha Jones" in the Sex and the City franchise – and honestly, we're kind of here for it.

