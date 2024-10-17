Family of British influencer who died in bridge fall 'tried to talk him out of' stunt

The family of a British influencer who died after falling from a bridge in a social media stunt revealed they tried to “talk him out of it”.

26-year-old Lewis Stevenson died after falling from the Castilla-La Mancha Bridge – the highest in Spain and banned from public access – on Sunday (13 October).

It is thought Stevenson was creating content for his social media at the time and was climbing the bridge unharnessed. Reports allege he lost consciousness and fell to his death.

According to Spanish Police, Stevenson had scaled close around 60 metres of the 192-metre-high bridge at the time of his fall.

Family members have since spoken out about Stevenson’s dangerous stunts, revealing they often tried to talk him out of doing it.

His 70-year-old grandfather, Clifford Stevenson, told the MailOnline : “We all tried to talk him out of it. We were always trying to talk him out of doing things but that was the way he was.

“He loved doing it, always went out there believing he’d be alright. He did what he did for his own pleasure. He did not get any money for it, he was an adventurer.”

Stevenson’s long-term girlfriend Savannah Parker said he was always off on some kind of an adventure.

“He has been doing this sort of thing for years. We’ve known each other 10 years and he’s been doing it for at least five of those years,” she explained.

Parker added: “Every time he went away I would tell him to be careful. As much as it worries me, I don’t look into things because I worry enough as it is and I just let him do his thing and generally he just comes back. This weekend he didn’t.”

