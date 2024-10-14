British influencer 'dies aged 26 after falling from banned bridge in Spain'

A British influencer has reportedly died after falling from a bridge in Spain, which members of the public are banned from accessing.

The unnamed 26-year-old is said to have died after falling from the Castilla-La Mancha bridge in Talavera de la Reina, which is located to the south west of Madrid.

The identity of the deceased has yet to be confirmed. He is said to have been with a 24-year-old Brit at the time of the incident.

The incident reportedly took place at around 7.15am on Sunday (October 13).

Accessing the bridge is reportedly ‘banned’ and local councillor Macarena Munoz said it is “not something that can be done in any circumstances” while confirming the death in a statement.

Talavera de la Reina Town Council confirmed in a statement [via The Daily Mail ]: “The Councillor for Citizen Security, Macarena Munoz, has confirmed the death of a young man after he fell from the Castilla-La Mancha bridge.

“He was a 26-year-old Englishman who fell while climbing the aforementioned bridge, something which the councillor has made clear is totally prohibited and that we have reiterated on numerous occasions cannot be done under any circumstances.'

“The young man was accompanied by another 24-year-old Englishman. According to what we have been able to establish they had come to Talavera to climb the bridge and create content for social media, which has resulted in this unfortunate and sad outcome.'

“The judge and the forensic doctor have already authorised the removal of the body, which has been transferred to the funeral parlour.”

The Castilla-La Mancha bridge is the highest in Spain, measuring 630ft tall.

