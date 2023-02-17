People are revisiting this moving post from Bruce Willis' wife

Heartbroken Bruce Willis fans have flooded social media with tributes following the actor's devastating dementia diagnosis. And now, they're revisiting his wife Emma Heming Willis' adorable throwback video reflecting the beginning of their romance.

In December, the model took to Instagram with a wholesome video of the pair having fun in the snow.

"It was that winter, 15 years ago I fell head [over] heels in love with him 🤍 #loveofmylife," she wrote in the caption, with 'Swing Lynn' by Harmless as the audio.

The clip featured the couple laughing as they went skiing, snow tubing and snowmobiling together.

It comes after The Sixth Sense star was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD).

On Thursday (16 February), Willis' wife shared the sad news they received the formal diagnosis after Willis experienced aphasia last year.

"Our family wanted to start by expressing our deepest gratitude for the incredible outpouring of love, support and wonderful stories we have all received since sharing Bruce’s original diagnosis," she wrote.

"Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis."

Last year, Willis’ family revealed he had been diagnosed with the cognitive condition aphasia, and would be stepping back from his acting career.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter













According to the Alzheimers Association, FTD refers to "a group of disorders caused by progressive nerve cell loss in the brain's frontal lobes."



FTD is different from Alzheimer's. FTD affects people's behavior and language more than their memory although advanced FTD can cause memory loss.

Additionally, those diagnosed with FTD are typically in their 40s or early 60s.

There is currently no treatment for the disease.









Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.