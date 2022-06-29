Supporters of the former President Donald Trump have compared his ex-Chief of Staff Mark Meadows’ top aide, Cassidy Hutchinson, to Amber Heard.

On Tuesday (28 June), Hutchinson testified in front of the House Select Committee that is investigating the January 6 attack.

Her testimony included shocking claims against Trump, including his attempt to attack a secret service agent after finding out he would not be taken to the Capitol to join the rioters.

Hutchinson’s testimony sent the former president into a tantrum online and has also angered his fans who have begun to claim her testimony was false with comparisons to Amber Heard.

Actress Heard was sued by her former husband Johnny Depp over an op-ed she penned in 2018 in which she claimed she was the victim of sexual violence.

Depp was never named in the piece, but the actor’s lawyers successfully argued it was obviously about him and had damaged his career.

Throughout the trial, Heard faced accusations against the credibility of her testimony and now Hutchinson is receiving the same treatment from Trump fans as “Amber Heard 2.0” began trending on Twitter.

Failed Republican Party candidate for Texas, Christian Collins, wrote: “Cassidy Hutchinson is Amber Heard 2.0. Pass it on.”

Author Tim Young tweeted: “Cassidy Hutchinson makes Amber Heard's testimony seem compelling and true.”

Someone else wrote: “Amber Heard would be proud of Cassidy Hutchinson.”

In a post on his own social media site Truth Social, Trump denied Hutchinson’s claims and called her a “leaker”.

