Charity completes renovations at home of disabled boy after father’s death

The widow of an electrician who died following mental health struggles has thanked volunteers for completing the renovation project he had started for their disabled son.

Shaun Fletcher, 44, had been working on improvements to the family home near Swaffham, Norfolk, before he took his own life last December.

His son Toby, 16, requires round-the-clock palliative care due to quadriplegic cerebral palsy and dystonia – uncontrolled and sometimes painful muscle movements.

As Toby’s ground floor bedroom was an empty shell and his mother Sarah Fletcher was unable to access overnight support, she had to carry him upstairs to bed and care for him each night.

Sarah Fletcher, pictured with Toby, thanked volunteers from Band of Builders for completing the renovations (Band of Builders/ PA)

Mother-of-six Mrs Fletcher turned to national construction charity Band of Builders for help to complete Toby’s room.

More than 150 volunteers rallied round and completed the project in 12 days, completing all renovations as well as landscaping the front and back of the house.

Addressing volunteers after they had finished the project, Mrs Fletcher said: “We can’t thank you all enough; you’re all superheroes.

“It’s felt like we’ve been living on a building site for a few years, and I can’t believe how much has been done to complete it in such a short space of time.

“Toby’s room is incredible, and this means we can finally get overnight support for him.

“The house is amazing and a poignant legacy for Shaun, and we now have a home where my family can start to heal.”

More than 150 volunteers rallied to complete the project in 12 days (Band of Builders/ PA)

Toby was born 13 weeks premature, which resulted in a lack of oxygen to his brain and led to cerebral palsy and dystonia.

His condition affects his muscle control, leading to painful involuntary movements that make it difficult for him to gain weight.

He is also deaf and is fed directly into his bowel.

To help manage his dystonia he has a deep brain stimulator, with electrodes in his brain connected to a battery pack in his abdomen.

He requires round-the-clock care, including numerous medications throughout the day and night.

He is housebound and relies on stretcher transport for all appointments.

Toby Fletcher’s bedroom was an empty shell before the project was completed (Band of Builders/ PA)

Gavin Crane, chief executive of Band of Builders, said as many as 40 tradespeople were on site for each of the 12 days – including groundworkers, electricians, bathroom fitters, plumbers, decorators, landscapers, solar panel engineers and smart home specialists.

“This was our most ambitious project to date and everyone who supported us – be it volunteers, businesses, suppliers of materials, and the local community who provided food and refreshment – has reminded us all what kindness looks like.

“What happened to this family resonates with so many members of our community and across the construction industry.

“Grief, pressure and mental health concerns are all things we understand too well.

“We hope that in finishing what Shaun started, we’ve done him proud and that wherever he is, he knows his family is now safe in a completed home surrounded by the love and empathy of some amazing people.”

Tim Winstanley, senior brand manager at Dewalt, which sponsored the project, said everyone was “deeply moved by the compassion and dedication shown by every volunteer”.