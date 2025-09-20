ABC has "indefinitely" pulled Jimmy Kimmel following comments he made on his late-night talk show about Charlie Kirk.

"Jimmy Kimmel Live will be preempted indefinitely," a spokesperson for the company shared, with no further details.

What did Jimmy Kimmel say?

In his opening monologue on Monday (15 September), Kimmel suggested the "MAGA gang" was attempting to "score political points" over Kirk's murder, adding that they were rushing to blame the left before knowing the shooter's motives.

"The MAGA gang (is) desperately trying to characterise this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it," Kimmel said. "In between the finger-pointing, there was grieving."

Kimmel went on to criticise Trump's response to the Kirk shooting.

"This is not how an adult grieves the murder of someone he calls a friend. This is how a four-year-old mourns a goldfish," the host added.

Getty Images





What was Trump's response?

Shortly after the Disney-owned company suspended Kimmel, Donald Trump described the move as "great news for America".

In a social media post, the president wrote: "The ratings challenged Jimmy Kimmel Show is CANCELLED. Congratulations to ABC for finally having the courage to do what had to be done."

Trump went on to criticise other hosts, Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers, calling them "two total losers, on Fake News NBC. Their ratings are also horrible."

Meanwhile, FCC head Carr, a Trump appointee, also previously shared a few words regarding Kimmel's monologue, calling it "the sickest conduct possible".

The head of the US communications regulator said on Wednesday that the ABC host had shown "the sickest conduct possible" and he urged Disney to act.

"[Broadcasters] have a license granted by us at the FCC, and that comes with it an obligation to operate in the public interest," the head of the US communications regulator told conservative podcast, The Benny Show.

He said an apology from Kimmel would be a "very reasonable, minimal step".

Indy100 reached out to ABC for comment

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.