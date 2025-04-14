We’ve seen Studio Ghibli-style portraits, dogs reimagined as humans, and Gen Z turning their newfound companions into meme-worthy moments. Now, the latest internet whim sees LinkedIn users transforming themselves into action figures.

For the blissfully unaware, a viral AI prompt is doing the rounds online — one that takes your personal characteristics and creates a plastic figurine, complete with blister packaging and a set of handy accessories tailored to your profession or personality.

Naturally, people are sharing the results across Instagram Stories, TikTok videos — and, perhaps surprisingly, LinkedIn feeds.

While the trend is mostly innocent and firmly in the realm of light-hearted creative fun, not everyone is convinced it belongs in a professional setting. Some critics have been quick to point out that such playful content might feel out of place on what’s traditionally been considered a career-focused platform.

"People on LinkedIn turning themselves into cheap, plastic, replaceable products is the least surprising thing," one person wrote, as another added: "Went over to LinkedIn for a break from tariff world is ending doomscrolling. Got a feed full of 'I made myself an actionfigure'.Take me back doomscrollers."

A third harshly chimed in: "It's the epitome of LinkedIn, ain't it? That website is so full of self-ass kissing and fake-ness as well. Just like a plastic doll."

Despite the buzz killers, many more were keen to share their results and were pleasantly surprised by the results:





Elsewhere, another observer remarked on the intriguing shift in where and how these trends are now emerging.

"I typically see internet/content trends flow from TikTok to X to Instagram, then LinkedIn and Facebook," they wrote, adding: "Instagram seems to have just found out about the AI action figure/dolls."

