‘Chopstick Sally’ allows housebound author to feel more included in society

An author who is housebound and largely bedbound has been using a miniature cardboard cutout version of herself on chopsticks as a way to “feel more included” in society.

Sally Doherty, who lives in Surrey, was diagnosed with myalgic encephalomyelitis (ME) in roughly May 2006 after falling ill in late 2005.

“I fell ill in my early twenties (completely unexpectedly following a simple cold) in October 2005, and over the space of a week my life ground to a halt,” she told the PA news agency.

Sally Doherty with her book (handout/PA)

“I went from working full-time, exercising and socialising to being housebound and largely bedbound.

“I have a huge array of symptoms such as physical fatigue, cognitive fatigue – often described as brain fog, muscle aches, insomnia, lightheadedness, nausea.”

She has to spend prolonged periods of time in bed resting interspersed with essential tasks including eating and showering, as well as writing.

Chopstick Sally at an event (handout/PA)

In a bid to spread the word about her books and explore the country, she came up with the idea of creating a miniature version of herself which would feature on chopsticks and go to events in place of her – and so, Chopstick Sally was born.

“In March this year, my second book, Toby and the Wizards of Wildhaven, was shortlisted for an award and I was invited to a ceremony at London Book Fair,” she said.

“I was gutted that I couldn’t go and so this gave me the motivation to create Chopstick Sally.”

Chopstick Sally at a wedding (handout/PA)

To create Chopstick Sally, Ms Doherty poses for photos in different outfits which her husband takes.

They are uploaded to a laptop, printed off, cut and stuck to cardboard and then chopsticks.

“Chopstick Sally has had three different outfits so far and I think she’ll need another change of outfit soon,” she added.

Some people on social media have offered to take Chopstick Sally to events (Wonderland Bookshop/PA)

The outfits include a black dress with white polka dots and a pink wrap dress.

So far, Chopstick Sally has been to events including Ms Doherty’s cousin’s wedding, a hen-do, the HarperCollins author party for Ms Doherty’s new book – Max and Monty: The Raven Thief – and a book awards ceremony at The London Book Fair.

Author Lindsay Galvin took Chopstick Sally to the HarperCollins author party while bookseller Helen Tamblyn-Saville gave the mini cutout a tour of her bookshop – Wonderland Bookshop, in Retford.

Rick Astley (left), with Helen Tamblyn-Saville (right) and her daughter (middle) and Chopstick Sally (Wonderland Bookshop/PA)

“(Helen Tamblyn-Saville) went out of her way to make me feel involved and shared lots of pictures of Chopstick Sally in the shop,” Ms Doherty said.

“This was the first time ever that I got to be photographed against my first book (Toby and the Silver Blood Witches) on a bookshop shelf.

“(She) even took (Chopstick Sally) to a booksellers’ conference where I got to meet Rick Astley.”

Chopstick Sally at a HarperCollins event (Lindsay Galvin/PA)

Ms Doherty said she often asks loved ones if they can take her cardboard alter-ego to events and some people on social media have even offered to do it.

“It’s been lovely to see how much people have supported it,” she said.

“When you become housebound, you literally disappear from society – and it’s easy for people to forget about you if they don’t see you – which is weird as you’re still living, albeit in a reduced capacity.

Chopstick Sally next to one of Ms Doherty’s books (handout/PA)

“So this is a great way of making me feel more included – and reminding people that I exist too.

“Obviously, it’ll never make up for attending events in person, but it’s better than nothing.”

She said she has received messages from people who either have an illness or know others who do who have enjoyed interacting with Chopstick Sally.

Ms Doherty said Chopstick Sally has helped her to feel more included in society (handout/PA)

“I was recently contacted by someone who had seen Chopstick Sally on X,” she said.

“Their best friend has long Covid and they were planning to create a cardboard/chopstick version of them to take on holiday as a surprise. I’m sure their friend will absolutely love it.

“While the world keeps on turning outside of your four walls, and others keep living their lives, it’s lovely to know that you’ve not been forgotten.”