Christmas comes to Windsor with towering tree and tiny dolls’ house decorations

Windsor Castle is ready for the festive season with a towering, eco-friendly, living Christmas tree on show and, for the first time, miniature decorations in its famous dolls’ house.

A team of around six Royal Collection Trust staff has spent two days decorating the castle for visitors.

The six metre-tall Nordmann fir, which has been illuminated with 3,000 lights, was grown in Windsor Great Park and is kept fresh with a special watering system in its stand in the grand St George’s Hall.

Royal Collection Trust staff decorate the six-metre-tall Christmas tree in Windsor Castle

After its stay in the castle, the tree will be replanted in the park – an environmentally conscious move introduced a number of years ago during the late Queen’s reign.

Such is its size, some of the burgundy, red and gold baubles on the tree are as large as footballs, and its foil decorations span more than 50cm (20in) in diameter.

And, for the first time, specially made tiny decorations have been added to Queen Mary’s Doll’s House, including miniature gilded-wood tree ornaments and designs inspired by 1920s embroidery and fringing, and a scaled-down 45cm (18in) Christmas tree in its hall.

The 45cm (18in) Christmas tree is added to Queen Mary's Dolls' House, which is being decorated for the first time

The dolls’ house is a 1:12 scale replica of an Edwardian residence and was given to Queen Mary, the King’s great-grandmother, as a gift from the nation following the First World War.

The decorations are made of materials including glass beads repurposed from vintage necklaces and tiny candles made with real wax.

The festive additions celebrate this year’s 100th anniversary of the dolls’ house, which is the largest and most famous in the world.

It features electricity, working lifts, running water, luxurious royal suites and functional below-stairs servants’ quarters.

Queen Mary's Dolls' House

The dolls’ house’s new displays were made by floral designer and Royal Warrant holder Shane Connolly & Co.

In the Berkshire castle’s grounds, festive wreaths and foliage adorn the gates and lampposts, while garlands on the Grand Staircase greet visitors at the entrance to the State Apartments.

The table in the Waterloo Chamber is decorated with an elaborate new 50m garland which spans its entire length and features faux sugared fruits and raised golden bowls.

The garland display in the Waterloo Chamber

Another glittering Christmas tree, which stands at 4.5m, is in the Crimson Drawing Room – one of the most elaborate rooms in the royal residence.

It forms part of the Semi-State Rooms created as private apartments for George IV on the east side of the castle.

They are still used by members of the royal family for official entertaining and are open to visitors during the winter months.

Another Christmas tree in the Crimson Drawing Room

The Christmas display at Windsor Castle is open to the public from November 21 until January 6.

More information can be found at rct.uk and +44 (030) 123 7304.