Coachella 2025: 5 sets you need to go back and watch from Travis Scott to Keinemusik

Coachella 2025 is here and we're once again sat at home wondering why on Earth we didn't book that flight to California.

Luckily, that means we get to enjoy every single set clash-free (and skip those criminal food prices), knowing we get to crawl into our own beds afterwards, rather than braving the desert heat.

This year's headliners include Lady Gaga, Travis Scott, and Post Malone, who are joined by a whole host of other huge artists who have flipped the music industry on its head in the last 12 months, including Benson Boone, Enhyphen, and Charli XCX to name but a few.

Can't decide where to start? Need motivation to book that ticket for next year?

Here are five performances from the weekend that we definitely think are worth going back and watching...

Lady Gaga

This one speaks for itself, but Gagachella was trending on social media the entire day after Lady Gaga took to the main stage for her headline performance on Friday. She blended new and old pop bangers, and made plenty of references to her previous music videos and performances - delivered flawlessly. 10/10 no notes.

Missy Elliott

Before her Out Of This World tour in 2024, Missy Elliott hadn't been on tour for nine whole years, and her comeback is absolutely welcome. Her Coachella performance this year focused on reminding old fans just how good her music is, and it was banger after banger, with some choreography for good measure. The icon is back, and we can't wait to see what she comes out with next.

Keinemusik

Keinemusik have gone from Berlin DJ entourage to some of the biggest players in the game in last 12 months, off the back of the success of Adam Port's 'Move', securing the Saturday night headline slot on the Sahara stage. They drew a huge crowd, who were all donning silk head scarves, no less, as they performed under their signature peace sign cloud (or we should we say kloud), blending Afrohouse with some of the biggest songs of the moment for nothing but good vibes. Coachella or Mykonos beach club?

Charli XCX

What's better than Charli XCX performing at Coachella? Well, it has to be Charli XCX performing at Coachella joined by Troye Sivan and Lorde. The Brat summer pioneer skipped the huge production and still somehow put on a show-stopping gig packed with her usual infectious energy. Most notably, at the end of the set, visuals on a screen teased that a new era is coming for the pop star away from Brat - and she hopes fans stick around for it.

Travis Scott

We'll ignore the fact Travis Scott turned up 20 minutes late, because what he lacks in time proficiency, he more than makes up for in stage presence. When he finally made it out at midnight (local time), he played exactly what the crowd wanted to hear, including the likes of 'Fein', 'Highest in the Room', and a remix of Drake's 'NOKIA'. He had not one, but two stages, and was joined by a lot of dancers - who at one point, even ended up floating across the stage. Seriously impressive stuff.

Why not read...

Coachella 2025: Fans react to 'incredible' detail in Lady Gaga's headline performance

Coachella's 'criminal' food costs blasted by festival attendees

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.