Davina McCall receives outpouring of support after breast cancer revelation

Content note: This article discusses cancer, which may be upsetting to some readers

Davina McCall has encouraged people to take breast health seriously after revealing she has had breast cancer.

In a video shared on Instagram on Saturday (8 November), McCall explained that she had recently undergone surgery after discovering a lump a few weeks ago.

She recounted working on The Masked Singer, where Lorraine Kelly placed notes on the backs of people’s doors encouraging them to check their breasts – a reminder that prompted McCall to do so every time she went to the bathroom.

She said she wanted to talk about her experience in the hope it "might help someone," adding: "And then one morning, I saw it in the mirror, and I thought, I’m going to get that looked at."

"So I had a biopsy. I found out it was indeed breast cancer, and I had it taken out in a lumpectomy nearly three weeks ago, and the margins, they take out a little bit extra, and they check the margins, and the margins are clear," she shared.

"It was very, very small, so I got it very, very early, which is incredibly lucky, but I am so relieved to have had it removed, and to know that it hasn’t spread.

“My lymph nodes were clear. I didn’t have any removed, and all I’m going to do now is have five days of radiotherapy in January as kind of an insurance policy, and then I am on my journey to try and stop it ever coming back.”

Despite feeling "very angry" when she found out, McCall noted that she's now in a "much more positive place".

"I think my message is, get checked if you’re worried, check yourself regularly. If you are due a mammogram, then get it done," she shared. "And I have dense breasts, and I had a mammogram in August, and I was postponing the ultrasound. I just couldn’t find time to do it. Don’t do that. Get the ultrasound, and thanks for watching. And I’m sending you all a massive hug.”

McCall expressed her gratitude to the team at London’s Royal Marsden Hospital, her family, and her “brilliant kids,” while sending an “extra special thanks” to her partner, Michael Douglas.





Friends, fans and familiar faces quickly flooded McCall with messages of love.

British singer Alesha Dixon wrote: "Awww my love! You are such a brave warrior, love you so much."

Former Celebrity Juice host Leigh Francis added: "Sending you magical powers xxxx."

Trinny Woodall shared: "Sending you so much love, my darling. This is such an important message for women to check their breasts. You are a shining beacon of light."

Amanda Holden simply wrote: "Sending you so much love."

Meanwhile, Dawn French commented: "Blimey Davina! What a warrior you are. Must’ve been stressful. You are a phenomenal woman x."

The NHS advises people to visit the GP if:

You have a lump or swelling in your breast, chest or armpit

You have any changes in your breasts or nipples that are not normal for you

You have pain in your breast or armpit that does not go away

They also offer a comprehensive guide on how to safely check your breasts at home.

