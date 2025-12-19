Hollywood often leaves us guessing who's with who, who said what, and in a permanent state of "did they really fall out?" - and that doesn't ring more true than for Hailey Bieber's latest Instagram Story, which fans think is a cryptic dig at an unknown figure.

It was announced that 2025 was Justin Bieber's biggest ever year for streaming off the back of his albums Swag and Swag II, and that he'd already surpassed the 9.5 billion mark by mid-December.

Reposting a screenshot from X announcing the news, Hailey added a love heart hands emoji, followed by a rather ominous message: "and all without his *** ****".

It's not clear who or what she's digging at, but fans have got some pretty convincing guesses.

"Old team", one person suggested.

Hailey Bieber

It would check out, given that it isn't the first time the Rhode founder has coincidentally posted something shady at the same time Bieber's former manager, Scooter Braun, has praised his work.

After Braun praised Swag as "beautiful, raw, and truly him", Hailey was quick to post a video to the tune of Mariah Carey's 'Obsessed'.

The pair parted professional ways in 2023, with Bieber agreeing to pay his former manager $31.5 million in a financial deal.

"Hailey Bieber aka savage queen", another wrote, affirming that they too thought it was a subtle jab.

It's unlikely we'll ever find out what the true meaning behind the redacted phrase was, but if there was ever a way to fuel social media conspiracies, this is a masterclass.

