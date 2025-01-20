The world is hooked on true crime, and what goes on inside the walls of prisons housing some of the world's most notorious inmates piques the interest of many. How else would Netflix make a living, after all?

Plus, if you're not from a country that supports the death penalty, the process behind someone having their grizzly ending planned for them as a result of their crimes is a hard one to wrap your head around - which could explain the intrigue we feel.

Nonetheless, there are a number of documentaries, tapes, and files out there that give us an inside look at life in prison - and what happens when your crime is so serious the state decides you should be executed.

What's more, we've now got the details of some of the final hours of some of the prisoners responsible for terrible crimes, including their final meals.

But, there's one prisoner in particular that's capturing people's attention - because for his final meal (where a prisoner would usually opt for their favourite three courses) - he ordered 29,000 calories worth of food.

Mississipi Department of Corrections

Gary Carl Simmons Jr's final blowout is the most decadent ever recorded in US history, and remains a huge talking point long after his execution at Mississippi State Penitentiary on 20 June, 2012, after serving 15 years for murder.

Also known as 'The Butcher', he was sentenced to death after being convicted of kidnap, rape, and capital murder.

Simmons' food demands included a Pizza Hut medium Super Supreme Deep Dish pizza, double portion, with mushrooms, onions, jalapeño peppers, and pepperoni, another pizza, regular portion, with three cheeses, olives, bell pepper, tomato, garlic, and Italian sausage, ten 8-oz. packs of Parmesan cheese, ten 8-oz. packs of ranch dressing, one family size pack of Doritos nacho cheese flavour, 8-oz. jalapeño nacho cheese, and 4-oz. sliced jalapeños.

But it doesn't stop there.

He then went for a super-size order of McDonald's fries with extra ketchup and mayonnaise, two pints of strawberry ice cream, two strawberry milkshakes and two cherry-flavoured Cokes.

It's thought he didn't get round to finishing it all and got "half-way through" - without even touching the fries.

90 minutes later, he'd be executed, with his final words being: "Now, let’s get it on so these people can go home. That’s it."